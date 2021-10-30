DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325,421 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DURECT were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 879.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 11,306.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 520,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 308.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 394,740 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 298,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.60. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. On average, analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

