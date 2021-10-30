Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million to $235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.41 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.630-$0.650 EPS.

Shares of DT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.00. 2,140,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.47, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.55.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

