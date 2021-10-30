Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.160-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.23 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.630-$0.650 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.55.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE:DT traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $75.00. 2,194,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.