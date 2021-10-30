e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELF. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 134.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $32.64.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,400. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 916,663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,457.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 393,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 373,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,075,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,869,000 after acquiring an additional 318,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

