Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 271.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,634 shares of company stock valued at $598,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Easterly Government Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Easterly Government Properties worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

