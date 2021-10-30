Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 12.40%.

Shares of EBC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,522. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 288.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Eastern Bankshares worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

