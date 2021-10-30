Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 12.40%.

EBC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 738,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 288.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Eastern Bankshares worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

