easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 802.83 ($10.49).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 623 ($8.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.09. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 718.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,559.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders bought 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,746 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

