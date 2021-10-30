Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196,797 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of Eaton worth $248,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $164.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $102.28 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

