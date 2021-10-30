Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Down 46.5% in October

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the September 30th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 31.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ETG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 113,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,387. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

