eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 100.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

In other eBay news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

