eBoost (EBST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,276.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $1,276.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.95 or 0.00312057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000080 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

