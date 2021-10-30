Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

ECHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

