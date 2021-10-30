Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SLM by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after buying an additional 1,467,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SLM by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,905,000 after buying an additional 637,289 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,744,000 after buying an additional 225,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,944,000 after buying an additional 243,093 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,745,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after buying an additional 34,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.35 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

