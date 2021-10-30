Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,872 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.