Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $121.28 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.94 and a twelve month high of $122.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

