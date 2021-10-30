Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,410,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,117,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,736,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.44.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $140.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.20. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

