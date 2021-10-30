Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.