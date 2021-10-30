Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,200,000 after purchasing an additional 71,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 28.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,424,000 after acquiring an additional 765,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.