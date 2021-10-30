EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives $22.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDRVF. HSBC began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF remained flat at $$26.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

