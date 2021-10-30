Efinity Token Price Reaches $0.92 on Top Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $50.56 million and $16.25 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00237455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00097240 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

EFI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Efinity Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.