Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Gap Down to $33.31

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.31, but opened at $32.02. Elanco Animal Health shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 21,831 shares changing hands.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,355 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,914,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,811 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.