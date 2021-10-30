Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Elastic were worth $287,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESTC opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -106.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.06. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $181.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $629,333.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

