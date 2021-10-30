Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given a C$8.75 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$8.75 target price on Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ELD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.58.

ELD stock opened at C$11.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.52 and a 12 month high of C$18.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.26.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.951192 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

