Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elekta AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

