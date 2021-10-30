Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Element Solutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$ EPS.

Shares of ESI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. 2,993,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.88. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Element Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

