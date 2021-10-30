Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EMCF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.08. 1,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. Emclaire Financial has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $73.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Emclaire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Emclaire Financial by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 42,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Emclaire Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Emclaire Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

