Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMRAF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of EMRAF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952. Emera has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

