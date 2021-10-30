Emercoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15,520.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $15,520.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,288,771 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.