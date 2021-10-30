Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,106,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -193.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.58% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $53,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

