Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Down 4.3% Following Weak Earnings

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 13,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,623,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -161.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

