Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ESP opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of £533.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.49. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103 ($1.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Empiric Student Property to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

