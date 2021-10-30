Employers Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Employers has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Employers to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.04. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Employers will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Employers stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Employers were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

