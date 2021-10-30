Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Employers has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Employers to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Get Employers alerts:

EIG opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. Employers has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Employers stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Employers were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.