Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Trading Down 0.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $95.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Encompass Health traded as low as $62.62 and last traded at $63.56. Approximately 1,194,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 482,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

