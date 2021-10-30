Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $12.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of ERF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,482. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0304 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,785 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at about $21,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 402.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,664 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $11,737,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at about $12,942,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

