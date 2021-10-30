Entain (LON:ENT) Lifted to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain (LON:ENT) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,105.56 ($27.51).

LON ENT opened at GBX 2,048 ($26.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.82. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,016.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,831.15.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

