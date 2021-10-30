Entain (LON:ENT) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain (LON:ENT) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENT. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,105.56 ($27.51).

LON ENT opened at GBX 2,048 ($26.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,016.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,831.15. The company has a market capitalization of £12.01 billion and a PE ratio of 87.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

