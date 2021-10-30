Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $131.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.44.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $140.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

