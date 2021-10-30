EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Reaches $0.40

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $17.81 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00070144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00095745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,457.58 or 1.00113328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.41 or 0.06945015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00023150 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

