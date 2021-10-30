Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EQ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Equillium alerts:

Shares of EQ stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Equillium has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $53,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at $1,817,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equillium by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 200,955 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equillium by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.