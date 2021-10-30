Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 116,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,884,665 shares.The stock last traded at $25.85 and had previously closed at $26.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.57, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after buying an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equinor ASA by 118.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 75.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 799,858 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

