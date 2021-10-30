Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$93.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$93.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$118.19.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$77.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$141.44. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$41.44 and a 52 week high of C$80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 15.9899989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,569,765. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,250 over the last 90 days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

