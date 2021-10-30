Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -633.33%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

