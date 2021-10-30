Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of TNK opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $468.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

