Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 95.1% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 340,700 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 223,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQBK opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

