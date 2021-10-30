Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Posts Earnings Results

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Escalade stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Escalade has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Escalade stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 795.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Escalade worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

