Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,949,000 after purchasing an additional 233,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,494 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 7.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,255,000 after acquiring an additional 318,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after acquiring an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

