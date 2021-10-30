Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
WTRG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.