Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.25

Shares of Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essentra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

