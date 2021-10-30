Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.76.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock opened at $250.69 on Wednesday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $255.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.15 and a 200 day moving average of $197.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,587 shares of company stock worth $31,776,307 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $114,962,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.